John O. Sibert, age 83, of North Aurora, IL passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1937 in Elkton, MO. John served his country in the United States Navy, and was a loving, devoted father. A retired air traffic controller with the FAA, John was an avid golfer and continued to follow plane traffic even in retirement. He formed many friendships through work and golf and they counted on him to keep them in the loop. If they wanted to know anything call Sibert. John is survived by his life partner of 27 years, Carmen Rivera; children, Bryan (Sandra) Sibert, Craig (Brenda) Sibert, Pedro Rivera, Carmen Rivera Moore, Julio Rivera; grandchildren, Nathan Thomas, Aubree Sibert, Joshua Sibert, Peter Rivera, Celina Escamilla, Angelina Rivera; great-grandchildren, Shayna Escamilla, Ellianna Escamilla; sister, Judy (Lee) Shipley; sister-in-law, Fran Sibert, many nieces, nephews and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Ora (nee Womack) Sibert and brother Dean Sibert. Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Private Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery by invitation only. Memorials in John's name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
or The First Tee. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com