On July 17, 2020, John Volker left his Earthly home to rejoice in Heaven and to join all the loved ones who went before him.



John graduated from Wenona High School, he served his country during the Vietnam War, then began his lifelong career as a meat cutter. John was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where he served as an usher and was an active sports booster. Very late in life, John suffered a brain injury from a fall at work. For more than seven years he fought this infliction with a courage and grace those who knew him were proud of. His favorite thing to do was teaching and playing card games like pinochle, euchre, poker, and 31. John's greatest joys were to attend and support his grandkids sporting events, family vacations to Kentucky Lake and Door County, holiday and birthday celebrations, and family reunions.



John is survived by his wife of over fifty years Donna Orenic Volker, his three blessed children Mia Volker, Traci (Jay) DeBeir, and Dan (Mark Lupa) Volker. His six proud grandchildren Jim (Katie) Volker, Kaitlyn Pilkinton, Emily Pilkinton, Jacob (Torie Allen) DeBeir, Julia DeBeir, and Jonah DeBeir. His loving great grandchildren Juniper and Korbin Volker, and future great grandson, Pax Otto. He is also survived by his siblings Darlene Ioerger, Donna (Richard) Oncken, and Darvin (Elsie) Volker, several in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was welcomed in Heaven by his parents Herbert and Evelyn Volker, brothers, and in-laws.



Reverend Jay DeBeir officiated a bedside service with John, Donna, Mia, Traci, and Dan. A memorial will be announced at a later date.



Hey Hun, Hey Dad, Hey Grandpa… your love, your kindness, your strength, and your wisdom will always be the peace in our hearts. Miss you, you were loved.





