Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Annunciation Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Galles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Galles


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Galles Obituary
John P. Galles, 94, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Alden Gardens of Waterford. He was born April 5, 1925 in Aurora, IL.

John was a dedicated and devoted man who took great pride in his family and city too. He was strong willed, yet humble, who was generous to a fault. He set high standards for himself in morals and dignity as well as in others. He always found pleasure in helping friends, family, or a stranger in need. Faith was his strength. John served in the U.S. Navy for three years, mainly in the Guam Medical Corp. He was discharged in 1946 as Pharmacist 2nd Class. John graduated from East Aurora High School in 1942 and he married Emilie Rippinger on November 27, 1947. (Written by Emilie)

John was a longtime business owner of Johno's Main Surplus for many years in downtown Aurora. He was heavily involved in scouting and Aurora Boys baseball and football leagues. He was a member of the City of Aurora Board. He served as Grand Marshall in the 4th of July Parade. The Solfisberg field was named John Galles Sports Complex in his honor.

He is survived by 5 children David (Jane), Michael (Cindy), John (Susan), Terry (Margi), and Josie (Bruce) Dow; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Emilie Galles; his parents Anna (Perisot) and John P. Galles; his granddaughter Rachel Conley; and three sisters Catherine (Stan) Thryselius, Mary (Joe) Yanko, and Betty (Jon) Schmeisser.

Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9:30am to Annunciation Church at 10:00am. Fr. Joel Rippinger, OSB will officiate with interment at Marywood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3:00pm unitl 7:00pm with a liturgical wake service at 4:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for John's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Daleiden Mortuary
Download Now