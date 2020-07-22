I will always remember John as the "Giant" man who sold my mom the shoes I wore. I felt small in his presence as a child, but he never made me feel small as an adult. John was a gracious and kind man. In fact, one might say he was fantastic! :) I will miss his updates on friends, his booming voice and infectious smile. Deepest sympathies to John's family. He always appreciated the way you worried about him and cared for him!

Joan Becker