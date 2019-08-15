Home

Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
406 Walnut Street
Yorkville, IL
1945 - 2019
John R. Mondek Obituary
John R. Mondek, age 73, of Bristol, IL, passed away at his home on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born on September 2, 1945 in Oak Park, IL, the son of Michael and Rosemary (Trzil) Mondek.

John was united in marriage on October 28, 1967 to Nancy Lou (Ptacek) and they spent the next 52 years happily together. He was a very active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL and was devoted to the care of the St. Patrick Cemetery in Bristol, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lou Mondek of Bristol, IL; his two children, Johnny (Barbara) Mondek of Oswego, IL and Jason (Lani) Mondek of Davie, FL; his two grandchildren, Megan and Jacob Mondek; his brother, Robert Mondek of Woodridge, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Michael and Rosemary Mondek; and his siblings, Rosemary Padera, Michael Mondek, and James Mondek.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut Street, Yorkville, IL, 60560.

Friends may visit from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home & Crematory, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL, 60560.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, 630-553-7611 or www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 15, 2019
