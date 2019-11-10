Home

John R. Wilson


1925 - 2019
John R. Wilson of Montgomery, IL passed away on November 5, 2019. He was born in Aurora, IL on June 5, 1925 to Lyle & Pearl Wilson.

He attended west side schools graduating from West Aurora High School class of 1943. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps at age 18 to serve his country during World War II. John and his father owned Metropolitan Printing in Aurora for years. John enjoyed road racing his Austin Healy and won many awards. He loved his southwest trips, oil painting, the ocean, desert and mountains. He was also an avid woodworker. His favorite times were spent with his loving Marj biking, hiking and skiing.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years Marjorie L. Colley, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, his step-children and his loving caregiver Kathy, who he loved like a daughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Helen Henning, children Jackyln and Jeff and brother Eugene Wilson.

A memorial service with Military honors will be held in the spring. Memorials may be sent to Autumn Leaves of Oswego, 900 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 10, 2019
