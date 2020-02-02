|
|
John Robert Buckley, formally of Batavia, Il, passed away in Mountain Home, Arkansas, January 21st, 2020 at the age of 75. John was born to Kathleen and Willard Buckley in Scobey, Montana on March 23rd, 1944.
He grew up in Aurora, Il and graduated from West Aurora High School. He worked most of his career at Fermilab in Batavia, Il. He was most content spending time in the outdoors and cooking. His friends and family enjoyed him bringing his homemade chili and pizzas.
He is survived by his sisters Mary Helen (Gary) Sinclair, Joanne Mahr and his brothers Richard (Patti) Buckley, Willard (Margaret) Buckley; 10 nieces and nephews; many great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Fulfilling his wishes, there will be no services.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 2, 2020