John S. Richmond Sr.
1936 - 2020
John "Big John" Sam Richmond, Sr., of Aurora, IL, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home. He was born to Sam and Ruth Richmond in Aurora, IL on April 3, 1936. He married the love of his life, Joan M. Fenske and spent the next 61 years together until her passing in January 2019.

He leaves his children, John Jr. (Teresa) of Hinckley, Joe (Karen) of Sandwich, Jeanine of Hinckley and JoAnn (John) Dudzienski of Wheaton; four grandchildren, Robert (Megan) Richmond, Michael Richmond, Shannon Dudzienski and Bryan Dudzienski; three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Mason and Kaylee Richmond. And numerous nephews and nieces.

John was employed at General Mills for over 30 years. He loved spending time with his family, NHRA Drag Racing, going fishing, VIP at the Batavia Moose Lodge, ham radio Night Patrol, and Skyping with friends. He was a member of the Lords of Aurora and Fox Valley Street Rod car clubs, the Chicago R/C Model Yacht Club and Fleet 4 Commanders. He LOVED the Bulls and tried to like the Bears.

John is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers, Arthur Henwood and Howard Richmond.

The family would like to thank his special care givers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Batavia Moose Lodge #682, 1535 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL 60510.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 18, 2020.
2 entries
October 17, 2020
John was such a blessing to my father, George Nixon, Jr, over the years. Their nightly SKYPE conversations with Arnie was the most enjoyable times of recent years that kept them in communication over distance. John was always available to help his friends and shared much wisdom. Another angel joins the choir in Heaven. My condolences to his family still here on Earth.
Lori Pett
Family
October 17, 2020
Dear John N9DJQ,
Your friends on the Nite Patrol net, and the entire ham radio community will remember you. I enjoyed seeing your workshop, where you built your radio controlled boats. Hearing about your garden, and how you loved to cook. Memories of you, and how you loved your family. 73, Patti KC9LYE xxoo
Patricia A Gulick KC9LYE
Friend
