John "Big John" Sam Richmond, Sr., of Aurora, IL, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home. He was born to Sam and Ruth Richmond in Aurora, IL on April 3, 1936. He married the love of his life, Joan M. Fenske and spent the next 61 years together until her passing in January 2019.



He leaves his children, John Jr. (Teresa) of Hinckley, Joe (Karen) of Sandwich, Jeanine of Hinckley and JoAnn (John) Dudzienski of Wheaton; four grandchildren, Robert (Megan) Richmond, Michael Richmond, Shannon Dudzienski and Bryan Dudzienski; three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Mason and Kaylee Richmond. And numerous nephews and nieces.



John was employed at General Mills for over 30 years. He loved spending time with his family, NHRA Drag Racing, going fishing, VIP at the Batavia Moose Lodge, ham radio Night Patrol, and Skyping with friends. He was a member of the Lords of Aurora and Fox Valley Street Rod car clubs, the Chicago R/C Model Yacht Club and Fleet 4 Commanders. He LOVED the Bulls and tried to like the Bears.



John is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers, Arthur Henwood and Howard Richmond.



The family would like to thank his special care givers.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Batavia Moose Lodge #682, 1535 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL 60510.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.





