|
|
John (Jack) Spencer of North Aurora, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 8, 2020 at Michaelson Health Care Center, Batavia. Born in Aurora on October 7, 1938, he was the son of Albert and Marian (Airoldi) Spencer. He married the love of his life, Linda Fitzgerald and together celebrated 49 years of wonderful marriage.
Jack retired from All-Steel Equipment Company in Aurora and was a member of various social clubs in the Aurora area. He will be best known and missed as a husband, dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved the Cubs, cruises, and Las Vegas.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Michael Spencer of Houston, Texas and Scott (Jennifer) Spencer of Sugar Grove; grandchildren, Brittany (Zach) Wagner of Waterman, Illinois, Michael Spencer, Jr. and Kaitlyn Walker of Manchester, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Elias Wagner, Uriah Wagner, and Isaiah Wagner of Waterman, Illinois; one brother in-law, three sisters in-law, many nieces, nephews, good friends, and neighbors.
At the request of Jack, services will remain private to the family. There will be a celebration of Jack's life at a later date to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions in Jack's memory to the .
THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500 is serving the family. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Jack's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 12, 2020