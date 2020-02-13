|
|
John St. Clair, 69, of Aurora, passed away February 11, 2020, at Season's Hospice in Naperville. Born December 16, 1950 in Aurora, he was the son of James Wyatt and Grace (Ahasic) St. Clair.
John was a member of the Aurora Noon Lions Club for 33 years and served as past president. His interest included computers, photography, motor cycling, scuba diving, ice diving, snow skiing, and flying. His greatest passion was being a pilot. He is most proud of his volunteer work with Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA Chapter 579) Young Eagles program that offers free flights in a light plane for 9 to 16 year olds who are interested in flying. He established a scholarship program, the John St. Clair Aviation Scholarship Fund, to award to several young students who ultimately earn their pilots license.
He is survived by his brothers, James (Linda) St. Clair of West Chester, PA., Ralph (Lorraine) St. Clair of Pittsburgh, PA., and Robert St. Clair of Sugar Grove, IL.
John was preceded in death by his parents, James and Grace.
Please visit John's memorial webpage on our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com to sign the guestbook or to leave condolences for his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John St. Clair Aviation Scholarship Fund, Fox Valley Sport Aviation Association, EAA Chapter 579, 422 Clinton Ave, Oak Park, IL. 60302
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 9:30am to Holy Angel's Church at 10:00am. Fr. Lavan will officiate. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm with a liturgical wake service at 5:30pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for John's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 13, 2020