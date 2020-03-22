|
John Timothy Loats was born on July 14, 1954 and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He went by Tim to his friends and family. Tim graduated from Notre Dame Law School in 1978, after just 3 years. He was a brilliant man. He used his knowledge of law to not only help the community around him, but also to help individuals in need. Anyone that knew Tim can tell you how great of a guy he was: funny, smart and caring. He lived most of his life here in Aurora, IL. In his spare time, he taught law classes at Aurora University and even wrote a few of his own textbooks. He was also a wonderful father and cherished his time with his 3 children: J.T, Ryan and Taylor. He will be greatly missed.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 22, 2020