John W. Fair Jr.


1965 - 2020
John W. Fair Jr. Obituary
John W. Fair Jr., 54, of Aurora, IL passed away Thursday January 9th, 2020 at the Grove of Fox Valley. He was born December 15, 1965, also in Aurora. He is the son of John W. Fair Sr. and Ella (nee Horseman) Fair (Tootie).

He is survived by his mother Ella Fair (Tootie), his sister Denise Bartholomay, as well as a very special Aunt; Glenda Pryor as well as her children and grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by two nephews, one niece, two cousins; Donna and Wanda Fair, as well as Richard Higgins who was like a brother to John.

He is preceded in death by his father John W. Fair Sr., his brother Rodney Fair, his grandmother Deva Opal Janes, his aunt Patricia Trojanowski, paw-paw James K. Tallant, as well as his paternal grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

Services will be held privately at a later date.

Arrangements by Fox River Cremation Society 630-584-8823 or www.foxrivercremations.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 26, 2020
