John W. "Jack" Rhodes, age 98, a longtime resident of Naperville IL, passed away on February 18, 2019 in Naperville. He was born in 1920 in Wagner, SD to Doyt and Minnie (Clausen) Rhodes. Jack graduated high school in Portal ND in 1939 and then attended North Dakota Agriculture College in Fargo, majoring in engineering. In 1941 he was recruited by Boeing Aircraft to work in Seattle, WA. Jack married his high school sweetheart, Deve Stompro of Columbus, ND, on January 9, 1942 and the couple moved to Seattle. Jack and Deve had 5 children. Jack worked with the War Department at McChord Air Force Base on P-38 Fighters and East Air Base in Great Falls, MT on B-17s at the training base. In the fall of 1944 Jack joined the U. S. Navy. After Boot Camp in Farrugut, ID, Jack served as a hydraulics instructor in Norman, OK. Jack worked for several years in the U. S. Customs Patrol in Sweet Grass MT and then Crosby ND; he then began a sales job with John Iverson Company, an electrical supplies and paint distributor in Minot ND. A few years later Jack was offered a sales job with Lowe Brothers Paint Company, which led to moves first to Knoxville IO and then to Bloomington MN. In 1960 Jack was promoted to Asst. District Sales Manager for Lowe Brothers Paint Company in Chicago IL and the family moved to Naperville IL. In 1962 Jack was promoted to District Manager and transferred to Union, NJ; the family lived in Berkeley Heights, Pt. Pleasant, and Old Bridge NJ. In 1965 Jack took a lateral transfer with Lowe Brothers back to Chicago as District Manager and the family again moved to Naperville. In 1966 Jack and Deve divorced and Jack then married Audrey Holmes Long. The couple purchased a State Farm Insurance franchise in Naperville, Jack Rhodes State Farm, which they developed into a successful business. Jack and Audrey divorced ten years later. Jack married Harriet Miller in 1976 and continued his work with State Farm until he retired in 1993. Jack was a long time member of Cress Creek Country Club and loved golfing and playing gin rummy with his golf buddies. He also enjoyed spending time with family, sports and news on TV, and Jack Daniels. Jack is survived by his 5 children Cheryl (Tom) Martin Streb of Naperville IL, Karen (Clarence) Okeafor Hooker of Okemos MI, Gayle (Larry) Eads of Aurora IL, Jon (Elena) Rhodes of Bradenton FL, and Nancy (Gary) Clute of Sugar Grove IL; 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services , 44 South Mill Street, Naperville IL 60540 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton, IL. A more detailed biography is available online at www.friedrich-jones.com. Call 630/355-0213 for more information. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary