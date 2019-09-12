|
|
John William Kearns, age 73, of Lake Geneva, WI, formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 9, 1946, the son of Francis and Gladys (Keating) Kearns in Aurora.
John proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a firefighter for the Aurora Fire Department for 25 years, retiring as the Fire Marshal. He served as the past president for the Aurora Noon Lions Club and on the Chamber of Commerce Safety Committee.
John was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed spending time in the Upper Peninsula and Walt Disney World. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who is already dearly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife, Donna J. Kearns; daughters, Christie (Michael) Bachio and Julie Wallace; grandchildren, Jacob Bachio, Emma Bachio, Niki Wallace, and Michael Wallace; sister, Katherine (John) Clayton; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY with interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 PM- 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506, 630-631-5500.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to the Fire Fighters Relief Association, 75 N. Broadway Aurora, IL 60505-3328.
Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for John's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019