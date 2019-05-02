1933-2019Johnny was born on February 19, 1933 in rural Wichita County, TX and crossed into eternal peace on April 30, 2019 in Prescott, AZ. He was the only child of John T. and Beatrice (Cathey) Dunn. Growing up he enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing cars - on and off the track - and his school friends in Iowa Park, TX. Johnny served in the Army during the Korean War, stationed at Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. Upon discharge he was hired by Western Electric and spent the next 22 years in Missile Defense for Bell Laboratories, first working at White Sands Missile Range, NM as Range Coordinator and Flight Safety Liaison. (It was at White Sands that Johnny met President Kennedy.) He then went to Kwajalein, Marshall Islands - earning his pilot's license during his time there, Whippany, NJ, and Cavalier, ND, where he met his wife, LuAnn. In 1975, Johnny transferred to Bell Laboratories in Naperville, IL to work in telephone research and development. His last assignment was as Liaison to British Telecom in London, England. After his 1989 retirement Johnny kept busy with his huge vegetable garden, which included several dozen varieties of hot peppers, and being a Fox Valley Literacy Volunteer Tutor. Johnny and LuAnn left St. Charles, IL in 2005 and moved to Prescott, AZ. He was a grateful friend of Bill W. and a proud 2-time member of the Sons of the American Revolution. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park, Texas. Memorials can be made to Stepping Stones Agencies, 6719 E. 2nd St. Suite A, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from May 2 to May 3, 2019