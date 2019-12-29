|
|
Johnny Lynn Adkins, 64, passed away peacefully on December 23rd, 2019 at his home in Holland, MI after a courageous battle with cancer. John was born on July 16, 1955 in Poplar Bluff, MO to Jackie "Jack" and Doris (McKinzie) Adkins. He was a 1973 graduate of Somonauk High School, Somonauk, IL. John was a Dispatcher for YRC Holland, INC., of Holland MI for over 25 years. He was happily married to his high school sweetheart, Julie (Hill).
John had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger. He enjoyed a life of simple pleasures; spending time with his family, listening to great music, riding his Harley, cruising in his hot rod, a bright red Dodge Challenger, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and the Oakland Raiders.
John is survived by his wife, Julie; daughter, Jolie; granddaughter, Riley; mother, Doris Adkins; brothers Larry (Kelly) and Keith (Kathy) Adkins; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Adkins; brother, Mike (Robyn) Adkins; and faithful feline companion, Murray.
Family, friends, and others whose lives John touched are invited to attend either Memorial service held at Cornerstone Tabernacle, 781 Lincoln Ave, Holland, MI from 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm on Sunday, December 29th, 2019 or First Apostolic Church, 221 N. Eddy St. Sandwich, IL from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 4th, 2020, to celebrate his life.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 29, 2019