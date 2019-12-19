|
Jon A. "Jack" Coughlin, 69, of Aurora, IL went to be with our Lord as he was promoted to heaven on December 1, 2019. In his unwavering faith, Jack believed this to be his final home. He was born August 13, 1950 in Aurora, the son of Ellen Jeanne (Wolsfeld) Coughlin and the late Jack R. Coughlin.
Jack attended Illinois State University but left in his junior year to join the U.S. Army. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He worked many years in the IT computer business, retiring from Lucent Technologies. During his retirement, he was a loving caretaker of his mother Jeanne.
Jack was an avid sports fan, especially enjoying the Chicago Cubs, Blackhawks and Fighting Illini. He was a kind, loving and thoughtful man who will be immensely missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his two children, son Kyle Coughlin and daughter Bridget Coughlin; mother Ellen Jeanne Coughlin; brother Thomas (Kathleen) Coughlin; sisters Leslie Trettenero and Stephanie (Craig) Coughlin-Smith; special aunt Susan Rogers; Nephews TJ (Heide) Trettenero and Christopher (Nicole) Coughlin; nieces Gina (Erik) Carlson, Katie (Eloy) Carerra and Elizabeth (Clint) Coughlin-Leonard; mother of his children, Nancy Coughlin; and many great nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his father Jack R. Coughlin and his brother in-law, Ted Trettenero.
Jacks' family extends immense praise and gratitude to the physicians, nurses and staff of Loyola Medical Center, Mercy Hospital and Dreyer Medical for their wonderful care and compassion throughout the last year.
A service will be held at the Batavia Moose Lodge, on January 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 19, 2019