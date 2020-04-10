Home

The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Jonathan M. Polfer


1984 - 2020
Jonathan M. Polfer Obituary
Jonathan M. Polfer, 35, of Watertown, WI passed away suddenly at his home on Monday April 6, 2020. He was born November 24, 1984 in Lake Forest, IL the son of Gary J. Polfer and the late Cynthia (Seevers) Polfer.

Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, Aurora, IL with Pastor Philip Schupmann officiating. Interment will be at Big Rock Welsh Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Hope Lake Country Church, Resurrection Lutheran Church or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. For further information, please call 630-466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 10, 2020
