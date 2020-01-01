|
|
Jorge Cruz, 50, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully at his home. He was born August 9, 1969 in Aurora to Antonio and Francisca Cruz. Survivors include his wife, Karla; four daughters, Priscilla, Rebecca, Elizabeth and Savannah as well as five grandchildren, nine brothers and a sister. A visitation will take place from 3-8 P.M. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. Jorge was loved by many family and friends and will be missed by all. Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 1, 2020