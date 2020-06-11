Jose Luis Arroyo 64 of North Aurora, Il transitioned from earth to the arms of his heavenly father; on Friday, June 05,2020 at his home. He was born on September 16,1955 to parents Doroteo and Georgina Arroyo. Jose met his soulmate Valerie and they were married in 1976. They shared a loving and wonderful life together for 44 years. Jose accepted Christ and was an active member of Macedonia Temple of God; where he enthusiastically served the Lord with his all. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Valerie Arroyo, a brother William Arroyo, two sisters, Carmen and Antonia Arroyo, two Aunts Fela and Marta Arroyo; two special cousins Mildred and Carmen Reyes, his God Son Christian Smith, his sister-in-law's, Eugenia (Earnest) Brooks and Lisa Douglas, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of friends.



Services will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10AM to 1:30PM



Interment – River Hills Memorial Service



James Funeral Service is serving the family. 630-851-6503





