Jose Segura, 53, of Aurora passed away on May 2, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1967 in Mexico, the son of Jose and Maria (Magana) Segura. Jose loved his nieces and nephew dearly. He was a medical assistant at Healthy Driven, Edward-Elmhurst Health and enjoyed what he did a great deal.
He is survived by his mother, Maria Segura, brothers Oscar (Evelyn) Segura and Henry Segura; nieces, Alyssa and Lizzie and nephew, Moises. He is also survived by his co-workers at Healthy Driven.
He is preceded in death by his father Jose.
Due to current restrictions, a private family viewing will take place from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Aurora, IL.
For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
He is survived by his mother, Maria Segura, brothers Oscar (Evelyn) Segura and Henry Segura; nieces, Alyssa and Lizzie and nephew, Moises. He is also survived by his co-workers at Healthy Driven.
He is preceded in death by his father Jose.
Due to current restrictions, a private family viewing will take place from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Aurora, IL.
For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 5, 2020.