Joseph Burson, 72, of Aurora passed away on July 14, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1947 in Aurora, IL the son of John and Emma (Popp) Burson. Joe graduated from East Aurora High School in 1966 and went on to Southern Illinois University. In 1975 he began his career working for the Illinois Department of Rehabilitation (VHMI). He was a history buff and enjoyed watching and listening to anything war related. He also enjoyed listening to sports, bowling and polka and Hawaiian music.



He is survived by his children; Thomas Burson, Adam (Patti) Burson and Susan Burson; grandchildren, Sadie, Ariana, and Sara; mother-in-law, Marietta Garman; Aunt, Florence; siblings; Louie Burson, Violet Hall, Victor Burson, Sylvia (Jay) Chism, Steve (Bonnie) Burson and Robert Burson; brother-in-law Mike Nikodem and sister-in-law Sue Nikodem as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Kathleen and 3 brothers and 2 sisters.



Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Dieterle Memorial Home. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.



