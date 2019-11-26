|
Joseph "Joe" Camilo Pineda, 77, of Plano, IL passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at his daughter's home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 9, 1942 in Trinidad, CO, the son of Joe John and Magdalena Mary (Urioste) Pineda. Joe was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Plano. He proudly served in the US Air Force and the US Army. Joe was a kind and generous man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. A social butterfly, he would frequently make his daily rounds to chit chat with everyone around town. Joe loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by three daughters; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and one on his way; four sisters; three brothers; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, and one nephew.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. Cremation Rites were accorded to Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano, IL. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
