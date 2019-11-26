Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
3952 Turner Ave
Plano, IL 60545
(630) 552-3022
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Pineda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Camilo Pineda


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph "Joe" Camilo Pineda, 77, of Plano, IL passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at his daughter's home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 9, 1942 in Trinidad, CO, the son of Joe John and Magdalena Mary (Urioste) Pineda. Joe was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Plano. He proudly served in the US Air Force and the US Army. Joe was a kind and generous man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. A social butterfly, he would frequently make his daily rounds to chit chat with everyone around town. Joe loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by three daughters; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and one on his way; four sisters; three brothers; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, and one nephew.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. Cremation Rites were accorded to Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano, IL. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 3952 Turner Ave. in Plano, IL 60545 630-552-3022
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
View Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -