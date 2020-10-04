1/
Joseph F. Rausch
1942 - 2020
August 29, 1942 - September 15, 2020

Joseph Frederick Rausch passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL., surrounded by his children. Missing from his bedside was Carol, lifelong love and wife of 52 years, who was lost to him in 2018.

An east side Aurora resident for life, he attended O.L.G.C. grade school and Marmion Military Academy. Joe discovered his love of weight lifting at thirteen, while smoking and loitering next to a gym in downtown Aurora. He was a decent boxer during high school, although he lost to the same person two years in a row. His father, a great bare knuckle boxer in his own right, could only shake his head. Joe began working at Austin Western and was active in the union, becoming financial secretary of the Steelworkers local. He called a wildcat strike in the early seventies, because it was the right thing to do. Pro labor until his dying day; the picket line sacrosanct. He golfed and lifted weights until he couldn't anymore. He did everything his way.

In Ft. Worth all the neon's burnin' bright

Pretty lights, red and blue

But they'd shut down all the honkey tonks tonight

Say a prayer or two

If they only knew

-Steve Earle

Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Jean Rausch (nee Edwards), parents, Joseph M and Adeline Rausch; and Barbara Rausch, beloved aunt and the woman who raised us all. He is survived by his children: Christopher (Pam) Rausch; Jennifer (Peter Ostrowski) Rausch; Joseph (Jen) Rausch; and Joshua (Amie) Rausch and his grandchildren Nicole, Lindsey, Michael, Matthew, Olivia, J.J., and Ava. Joe is also survived by his brother, Paul "Butch" Rausch and sister-in-law Penny.

Cremation services will be private.


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 4, 2020.
