|
|
Joseph "Hippie Joe" Guadalupe Tellez, 68, of Aurora, IL passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born May 14, 1951 in Aurora, IL, the son of Andrew and Josephine (Vera) Prado Tellez. Joe worked at a few places over the years, including EB Brown and Allsteel. He loved the Grateful Dead and enjoyed going to concerts and festivals, making friends along the way. Joe was a frequent guest of Miss Lee's in Aurora.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Crystal) Tellez and Angela (Aaron) Cousins both of Lamar, Co; four grandchildren, Zachary and Ethan Tellez, Dillon and Shelby Cousins; four brothers, Andy Tellez of Chicago, IL, his identical twin-Tony Tellez of AZ, Steve Tellez of Aurora, IL, and Dave (Barbara) Tellez of Oswego, IL; his half-brother, Emmanuel Prado of St. Louis, MO; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his half-brother, Juan Prado.
Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home & Crematory in Plano. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the funeral home in Plano. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 3952 Turner Ave. in Plano, IL 60552 630-552-3022
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 11, 2020