Joseph John Bohler, 57, of North Aurora passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Mercy Center Hospital in Aurora. He was born February 13, 1962 in Aurora, IL, the son of William and Kathleen (Hermes) Bohler. Joseph was united in marriage to Susanne Enemark July 12, 1985 in North Aurora, IL. Joseph was in the printing industry for over 30 years. He worked as a forklift operator for his last 5 years at DHL Exel in North Aurora. He is survived by his wife Susanne; his children, Erik (Stephanie) Bohler, Kevin (Cheyenne) Bohler, Neal Bohler, Sarah Bohler; four grandchildren, Evelienn, Riley, Kain, and Cody; his brothers William (Martha) Bohler, Greg (Dede) Bohler, Christopher (Margaret) Bohler, Matthew (Lori) Holm, and Andrew (Kathryn) Holm; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; and family friends, especially Tony (Helen) Boecker. He is preceded in death by his mother Kathleen and his father Dennis Holm. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Moss-Norris Funeral Home 100 South Third Street St. Charles, IL. Funeral services and interment will be held private. Memorial contributions may be directed to , For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 3, 2020