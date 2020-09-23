Joseph Lach

Joseph Peter Lach, 76, of Oswego, IL, passed away Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary, and his three children- Raymond (Kari) Lach, Lori (Tom) Friedheim, and David (Julie) Lach. His six grandchildren whom he loved spending time with- Brittany, Kimberly, Timothy, Andrew, Rebecca, and Joseph, are also surviving. He also loved and cherished his eight great-grandchildren: Amelia, Abigail, Arthur, Henry, Charlie, Quinn, Jade, and Charlotte. His beloved sister, Lori Lach, and many nieces and nephews also survive.
He is preceded in death by his five siblings, Rose, Marian, Marge, Jerome, and Dorothy, and his parents Peter and Angela (nee Halcarz) Lach.
When not spending time with his family or enjoying having everyone over to the house, Joseph enjoyed fishing.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. with a service at 3:00pm at Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 South Douglas Rd. Oswego, IL 60543.
For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to American Heart Association
.