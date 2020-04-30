|
Joseph Rivera, 71, of Chicago, IL died Thursday April 09, 2020. Joseph was born in New York City to Sandalio Rivera and Eugenia Diaz.
Joseph graduated from Charles Evans Hughes HS in 1965 and received a degree in Ethnomusicology from Hunter College, City University of New York. He married Janet in 1997 and they lived in Aurora, IL for over 20 years and moved to Sarasota, FL in 2015.
Joseph worked in the Chicago construction industry for over 30 years and had his own company called Matthew Alexander Corporation.
Joseph is survived by his wife Janet and son Joseph along with sons Matthew and Zachary from his first marriage to Katherine, his sister Renee along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Joseph had a passion for math, science and music. But most of all he enjoyed being a father and loved spending time with his sons. He enjoyed listening to music, playing the drums, scrabble, and having a good cigar.
He was known for his loyalty. He had a quick wit, strong work ethic and took pride in his jobs. He specialized in commercial retail and medical tenant improvements. He was the Construction Manager for CLTV studios in Oak Brook and worked for companies including Tishman, Mutual of New York and CD Group.
He was a loving husband and father and we will miss him always. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in Chicago potentially in August or September. Please contact the family at [email protected] if you would like to attend.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020