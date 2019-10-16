|
Joseph Velazquez "El Chaparro" of Aurora passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on October 15, 2019.
Joseph was well known by many as the first Hispanic barber in Aurora. He started his barber shop in downtown Aurora in 1958 to 2000 and also started the Velazquez Pool Hall from 1964 to present.
He leaves behind his wife, Concepcion Velazquez; his son Frank (Alma) Velazquez; his daughter Mary (Jesus) Sanchez; his son Rudy ("Ofie") Velazquez and his son Jose Velazquez; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Bobby Velazquez and his three brothers.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9:30 am at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Mary Church at 10:00 am. Fr. Robert Camacho will officiate with interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm with The Rosary at 6:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake Street, Aurora, IL. 60506, (630) 631-5500.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 16, 2019