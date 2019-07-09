Home

Josephine A. Lorenz 84, passed away Sunday July 7, 2019 at Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora. She was born July 29, 1934, daughter of Harold and Marie (Geihm) Swain. Josephine worked as a Certified Nurse Technician at The Tillers in Oswego for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with the Tiller's Lunch Ladies, reading the Bible, participating in church functions but most of all spending time with family, friends and especially her grandchildren. Josephine is survived by 1 son Gary (Kathleen), 1 daughter, Laurie Lorenz, 1 sister, Joyce (Robert) Zottarelli and 2 grandchildren, Elyssa and Evan. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 46 years, Norman. Family will be receiving guests Thursday July 11, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Funeral services will be held Friday July 12, 2019 at 10am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora. Donations to The of Illinois, 215 W. Illinois, Suite 1 C, Chicago, IL 60654, or Morning Star Community Church, 8s 101 Barnes, Aurora, IL 60506 appreciated. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 9, 2019
