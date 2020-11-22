1/1
Josephine Leden
1934 - 2020
Josephine Leden, 86, of Sugar Grove, IL passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Amita Mercy Medical Center. She was born March 16, 1934 in McHenry, IL.

She was a member of St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Roger Leden, Linda DeKing, James (Rose) Leden, Robert Leden; five grandchildren, Johanna Deking, Katie Cox, Vernon Steele, Jr., Robby Hattan, Tara Hattan; two great grandchildren, Isaiah and Samuel; two sons-in-law, Vernon Steele, Robert Hattan several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her, husband Adolf Leden; her parents, Joseph and Marie (Greener) Strang; her three daughters, Ruth Leden, Karen Steele, Debby Hattan; two sisters, Pauline (Jack) Kooistra, Mary (John) Spurgeon; three brothers, Herman (Agnus) Strang, Ferdinand (Ruthella) Strang, George Strang and 3 infant siblings; her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Leden.

Josephine enjoyed cooking and gardening and was a huge lover of anything nature. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She was fond of sharing with others as much as she could. In her life she was a loving woman and very hard working and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church in Sugar Grove.

The family offers special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Amita Mercy Medical Center and Advocate Home Healthcare.

Memorials contributions may be made in Josephine's name to St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church 8 S 055 Dugan Road, Sugar Grove, Illinois 60554.

Funeral services were handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. 630-631-5500 or visit www.daleidenmortuary.com



Published in Beacon News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
