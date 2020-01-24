|
Joy Ann Kellett, age 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 Joy was the widow of Gary P. Kellett, Sr. They shared 45 years of marriage together.
Born in Aurora, she was the daughter of Lyle and Lillian(Ries) Davis.
She attended Calvary Church of Naperville. She enjoyed entertaining for the holidays, playing games, baking with her grandchildren, and eating dessert. She will be remembered for her gifts of hospitality and baking, her beautiful smile, and the family traditions she created and passed on.
She is survived by her daughters Shari (Kevin) Kibler and Connie (Brian) Ducas, her son Gary (Molly) Kellett, Jr., her grandchildren Tasia (Mike) Katzenbach, Nicole (Nicholas) St. Peter, Isaiah Kibler, Michael (Ally) Galloza, Samantha Galloza, Zachary Kellett, Peyton Kellett, Jessie Ducas, great grandchildren Jordan Katzenbach, Mya Galloza, Hanna Galloza, Jasmin Katzenbach, Leanna Galloza, Daxton St. Peter, and Jaxon Katzenbach. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary P. Kellett, Sr., mother Lilian (Ries) Davis, father Lyle Edward Davis, sister Arla Walker, and sister Lillian Crook.
The memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 20 2020 at 10:00am at Crossroads Community Church 3003 S.Eola Rd Aurora, IL 60503 with interment at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetary.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the at stjude.org
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 24, 2020