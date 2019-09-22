|
Joy (nee Knox) Roehrig died peacefully on August 16, 2019 at Arden Courts in Geneva, IL. She was born on November 18, 1941 to Rev. Wendell and Rev. Eunice (Osborne) Knox in Boston, MA. Joy spent most of her childhood in Maine before traveling to Aurora to attend Aurora College. While there, she met and married Robert Roehrig on September 15, 1962.
After graduating from Aurora College, Joy taught math and science in Aurora, IL and in Easton, ME before settling at Batavia Junior High (now Rotolo Middle School), where she taught for 25 years before retiring. Joy grew up within the Advent Christian Church and was an active member of the Aurora church for her entire adult life, participating in several capacities including serving as Elder and on pastoral search committees. Joy had a lifelong love of music. She played piano and sang in the church choir and in many operas at the College of DuPage. She was particularly fond of opera – after retirement, she enjoyed season tickets to Lyric Opera of Chicago. She had many other interests as well, including gardening, vacationing in Pentwater with her husband and dear friends John and Anita, Sudoku puzzles, and reading voraciously.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Roehrig; her daughters Robin (Allen) Foster and Lucinda (Steven) Metzger; her grandchildren Melissa, Robert, Amanda, and Thomas; her siblings Timothy (Verna) Knox, Kenneth (Cathleen) Knox, and Lois (Randall) Rutan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Trudie. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 12:00 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Avenue in Batavia, where a service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be directed to the at .
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 22, 2019