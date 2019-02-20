Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
To be announced at a later date
Lincoln Memorial Park
View Map
Joy Lee Zeier, 76, of Edwardsville, IL passed away at Anderson Hospital surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born October 7, 1942 in Aurora, IL, daughter of the late Robert Louis Parker and Nora Lee Parker. She was a lifelong resident of Aurora until retiring to Edwardsville, IL in 2006 to be closer to her grandchildren. She graduated from East Aurora High School. Following graduation, she worked for Standard Grigsby. In 1967 she married and became a fulltime homemaker. She was actively involved with and supported the East Aurora schools and sports. Her interests included spending time with her granddaughters, antiques and crafts. Joy is survived by her husband, Jerry Zeier; son Tim (Karen) Zeier of Edwardsville, IL and two grandchildren, Haley Zeier and Hannah Zeier.Along with her family, she is survived by her brother, Roy Parker. Joy's family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to all of the caring friends and extended family in this time of grief. Her friends and family will dearly miss her. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10 AM until 12 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. A procession and interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park following the memorial service.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com or call 630-897-9291 for assistance.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 20, 2019
