Joyce Arlene nee Rockenbach Cormany, age 89, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Willowcrest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, IL. She was born February 6, 1930 in Joliet, IL the daughter of the late William Federick and Gladys Angelica Earls Rockenbach.
Joyce enjoyed sewing and making blankets and most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren. She devoted her life to her husband, children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Michael Eugene Cormany of Sandwich, IL, Gary Dale (Judy) Cormany of AZ, Leslie Alan (Jill) Cormany of Eau Claire, WI and Jeffrey William (Cindy) Cormany of Sandwich, IL, her five grandchildren, Keith Cormany of Wales, UK, Jessica (Adam) Mohler of Coal City, IL, Jason (Alisha) Fredrick of Plainfield, IL, Justin Cormany of Florida and Caitlin (Brandon) Freeman of Sheridan, IL, four great grandchildren (with a fifth one due in June) and her sisters Margery Kathryn Rockenbach and Carol Jean Knotts both of Plainfield, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold Cormany, son Daniel Cormany, sisters Eva Mae, Hattie Ann, and Mary Lou and brother Earl Arthur "Rocky" Rockenbach.
There will be no visitation and a private family interment will take place.
Arrangements were entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543-0665.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 5, 2020