Joyce Ann Schmidt, 92, of Aurora, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on September 8, 1927 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of the late George and Esther (Lantz) Hershey.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11 A.M. until the service hour of 1 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. Interment will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Beacon News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.