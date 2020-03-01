|
Joyce E. Yearton, 78, of Oswego, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 15, 1941 in Elgin, IL, the daughter of Lloyd and Edna (Meyer) Peters. She married Troy Yearton on July 1, 1961 in Dundee, IL. Joyce and Troy were long time members of the Fox Valley Trail Riders Club and Illinois Valley Trail Riders. Joyce and Troy were a great team and the two could always be found working side by side. Joyce enjoyed time spent at their farm in Southern Illinois. She had a passion for reading, crocheting, and had a great love for spending time with her family, as well as her pets. She had an infectious smile that could light up a room. She will be deeply missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (John) Lambert of Oswego, IL; two grandchildren, Rebecca and Ryan Lambert; one sister, Shirley (Robert) Christensen of Durand, IL; one sister-in-law, Bonnie (Jim) Wallace of Owego, NY and several nieces and nephews and special niece Linda (Deke) Reed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL with Rev. Ken Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the funeral home. For more information go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com. 630-897-1196
