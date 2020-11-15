1/1
Joyce Elaine Horton
1937 - 2020
Joyce Elaine (Greenberg) Horton, 83, of North Aurora, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from Dementia at the home of Butch and Melanie Latham in North Aurora. She was born May 30, 1937 in Aurora, IL. She was the daughter of Henry and Alice (Nelson) Green(berg).

Joyce graduated from West Aurora High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to Morrie Horton, Sr. on November 30, 1956, until his passing November 18, 2003. They were blessed with four children.

Joyce was a sweet, classy mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend to all that had the pleasure of knowing her. She liked to laugh, travel, camping, bowling at Valley Bowl and loved being outside in the sun. Through the years, her most memorable jobs were The Ice Cream Pub in West Aurora Plaza, a custodian at Longbeach School in Boulder Hill and Naper Nuts & Sweets in Naperville.

Joyce is survived by two sons, Morrie Horton, Jr., of Chandler, AZ; Mark (Nancy) Horton of Aurora, IL; one daughter/caregiver, Melanie (Butch) Latham of North Aurora, IL; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; two sisters, Joanne (Otto) Koelling of Sarasota, FL; Judy Evenson of Orlando, FL; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband Morrie Horton, Sr., a daughter Melinda Pichardo, and her brother John Green.

Due to the Coronavirus, there will be no Funeral Services. A memorial service will held at a later date in the Spring.

Her daughter, Melanie would like to thank Seasons Hospice for all their guidance and support. A very special Thank you to my sister-in-law, Linda Specht for all her help the last 10 days of her life. Couldn't have done this without her.

WE LOVE YOU, MOM, GRANDMA, GREAT GRANDMA, AND FRIEND.


Published in Beacon News on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
November 14, 2020
My special sister. We had lots of fun through the years. Rest In Peace.
Joanne Koelling
November 13, 2020
I was extremely lucky to meet her 2.5 years ago. She was definitely loved by her family and friends and will certainly be missed❤
Lara Lenertz
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020
She would bring me a silver dollar every year for my birthday and she would always play like she was going to throw me in the trash when I was attending Long Beach Elementary where she worked. I loved it and I loved her. A wonderful woman.
Rodney Green
Family
