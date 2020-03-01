|
Joyce H. Brestan, 90, passed away Friday February 29, 2020 at Symphony of Tillers in Oswego. She was born in Chicago, September 13, 1929, daughter of Fredrick and Meta (Janz) Essig. Joyce grew up on Southport Ave. in Chicago just blocks away from Wrigley Field. She met the love of her life Bob on a blind date New Year's Eve December 31, 1947. For the both of them it was love at first sight. They were married May 28, 1949. Joyce was the only one in her family to graduate high school. She was a stay at home mom for most of her life after her marriage. Joyce learned to play piano from her mother and went on to take lessons and perform in recitals. This brought her relaxation later in life as she would play and sing after dinner. Joyce loved being a wife, mom, grandma and great grandma; she was a dedicated homemaker and made her family the center of her life. She was known for always having parties and family gatherings in her basement. In her later years she enjoyed retirement with her husband ; they would travel, spend time with family, go out to dinner, play cards and attend their grand children's school and sporting events. Joyce is survived by her daughter Debra (Steven) Sepe, son Robert (Carol), 3 grandchildren, Robert (Kari), Adam (Lauren), Steven Jr. and 1 great grandson, Jackson Carter King. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, Bob, 2 sisters, Audrey (The late William) Stowell, Lois (the late Leo)Marek, and 2 brothers, Fredrick and Melvin (the late Margaret). Family will be receiving guests Friday March 6, 2020 from 3pm till time of service at 7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway Montgomery. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com. 630-897-1196
