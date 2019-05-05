Home

The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove
370 Division Drive
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove
370 Division Drive
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Joyce Johnsen (Rislow), 88, of North Aurora, passed away on May 1, 2019 at Bria of Geneva. She was born March 13, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3-7 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 also at the Sugar Grove Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or to the . For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel to see complete obituary and or leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 5, 2019
