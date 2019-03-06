Joyce Marie Smith, 81, passed away peacefully at home March 4, 2019, in Aurora, Illinois. She was born to William and Marion Wilkening on September 20, 1937, in Aurora.Joyce married the love of her life, Warren, on August 8, 1959 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. She was a lifelong resident of Aurora where she raised her loving family. She dearly loved Our Lady of Good Counsel parish. She sang in the choir, played the organ, served for many years on the liturgical commission, and co-founded the funeral dinner program. Joyce retired in 2002 after 16 years at Mercy Medical Center as a pharmacy tech and as lead medical transcriptionist. Joyce is survived by her husband of 59 years Warren Smith; ten children, Kathleen (Carl) Prosch-Jensen, Marjorie (Frank Tirado) Smith, Virginia (Phil) Rice, Daniel (Kerry) Smith, Christine Smith, Jennifer (George Bognar) Smith, Andrew Smith, Elizabeth (William) Cappello, Matthew (Julie) Smith, and Carol (Joe Varney) Smith; and her fifteen grandchildren, Gina (James Gillcrist) Zanolli; Kevin, Kelly, Lindsey, and Erin Fisher; Kelsey, Liam, and Thomas Smith; Madelyn and Gabriel Bognar; Rachel Smith; Emily Smith; and Samuel, Grace and Caleb Smith; sisters-in-law Colleen Wilkening and Donna Kolle; and many nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings William Wilkening, Patricia Schmidt, and Mary Alice Borucki.In lieu of flowers, please donate in Joyce's name to Our Lady of Good Counsel or Aurora Central Catholic High School. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY; to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church for mass at 12:00 PM, with interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Joyce's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary