Mr. J.R. Pryor Jr., 76, of Aurora, IL. passed away peacefully at his home on March 26, 2020. He was born August 12, 1943 in Holly Springs, MS to Mr. and Mrs. J.R. and Cleopatria Pryor. He was a member of The Love of God Church in Aurora, IL where he served as Deacon, Superintendent, and Sunday school teacher. He retired from Lyon Metal Products in Montgomery, IL after over 40 years of service.
He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted and loving wife of 58 years, Mrs. Sarah Pryor, his mother Mrs. Cleopatria Pryor; one daughter, Denise (Jason) Smith; three sons, Kerry Jeronald (Nicole) Pryor; J.R. Pryor III (Kimm); Anthony Maurice Pryor; 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters; Bobbie (Spencer) Campbell; Betty (Euria) Guy; Freedonia (Isaac) Jones; Mary (Glenn) Shaw; 5 brothers, R.C. (Ella) Pryor; S.T (Atrice) Pryor; Ivory Lee Pryor; A.D. (Patricia)Pryor and Willie Boyd Pryor; 2 sisters-in-law; 3 brothers-in-law; one uncle, Hubert Wells; one aunt, Dorothy Pryor; a Special family friend, Mrs. Mary Pryor; many nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.R.Pryor Sr; daughter-in-law, Davin Pryor; two special nephews; Rickey Carnell Pryor and Efrem Larnell Pryor.
Visitation: Friday, April 3, from 4-6pm at James Funeral Service Chapel, 204 Hill Avenue, Aurora, IL.
James Funeral service is serving the family. (630-851-6503)
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 2, 2020