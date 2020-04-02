Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home - Aurora
204 Hill Avenue
Aurora, IL 60505
(630) 851-6503
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
James Funeral Home - Aurora
204 Hill Avenue
Aurora, IL 60505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J.R. Pryor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.R. Pryor


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J.R. Pryor Obituary
Mr. J.R. Pryor Jr., 76, of Aurora, IL. passed away peacefully at his home on March 26, 2020. He was born August 12, 1943 in Holly Springs, MS to Mr. and Mrs. J.R. and Cleopatria Pryor. He was a member of The Love of God Church in Aurora, IL where he served as Deacon, Superintendent, and Sunday school teacher. He retired from Lyon Metal Products in Montgomery, IL after over 40 years of service.

He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted and loving wife of 58 years, Mrs. Sarah Pryor, his mother Mrs. Cleopatria Pryor; one daughter, Denise (Jason) Smith; three sons, Kerry Jeronald (Nicole) Pryor; J.R. Pryor III (Kimm); Anthony Maurice Pryor; 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters; Bobbie (Spencer) Campbell; Betty (Euria) Guy; Freedonia (Isaac) Jones; Mary (Glenn) Shaw; 5 brothers, R.C. (Ella) Pryor; S.T (Atrice) Pryor; Ivory Lee Pryor; A.D. (Patricia)Pryor and Willie Boyd Pryor; 2 sisters-in-law; 3 brothers-in-law; one uncle, Hubert Wells; one aunt, Dorothy Pryor; a Special family friend, Mrs. Mary Pryor; many nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, J.R.Pryor Sr; daughter-in-law, Davin Pryor; two special nephews; Rickey Carnell Pryor and Efrem Larnell Pryor.

Visitation: Friday, April 3, from 4-6pm at James Funeral Service Chapel, 204 Hill Avenue, Aurora, IL.

James Funeral service is serving the family. (630-851-6503)
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -