Juanice Huston passed away peacefully as a result of dementia on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Bickford Senior Living in Oswego, IL where she resided for the last six years. She was born on May 27, 1928 in Harrisburg, IL, the daughter of Lewis and Mary Fox. She married Howard Huston on September 1, 1951 and they spent 52 happy years together until his passing in 2003. She often said that the best day of her life was the day she married Howard. After his passing, her constant companion was Sparky, the best dog in the world.
Juanice loved her family deeply. She was proud of the fact that she was able to go back to work as an executive secretary in order to send her children to college. She was a wonderful cook and baker and was known for her pies. She and Howard loved to travel and instilled a love of travel in her family. "A vacation without the children was not a vacation" according to Juanice.
Juanice was a friendly and outgoing person and never met a stranger. She would strike up a conversation with anyone in any circumstance.
Juanice was a member of First Presbyterian Church for over 70 years where she taught Sunday School, was a Deacon and started the nursery with other young parents in the early 1950's. She loved the Lord and is in His presence now, free of the constraints of her illness. She was a member of the Do Nothing Club and developed life-long friendships with other Do Nothing'ers.
Juanice is survived by her children Nancy and Tom (Jennifer) and her grandchildren Sarah, Matthew (Tiffany) and Emily.
A private graveside service took place on December 1, 2020.
Memorials may be made in Juanice's name to First Presbyterian Church of Aurora or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
to leave an online condolence.