|
|
Juanita B. Anderson, 100, of Sandwich passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich. She was born December 11, 1918 in Sandwich, IL, the daughter of Clarence and Jennie (Arnold) Bark. She married Raymond Anderson on September 25, 1937 in Sandwich. Juanita was a member of Federated Church in Sandwich. She was a volunteer at the Sandwich Opera House, Friends of the Library, Fox Valley Older Adults Services, Meals on Wheels, and was a Pink Lady at the Sandwich Hospital. Juanita also worked at the Sandwich Fair since she was 5. She was a seamstress for many years and owned a restaurant for 2 years. Juanita loved to travel all over Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the 50 states.
She is survived by one daughter, Merrilee Knight of Indianola, IL; six grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; eleven great great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and friends. A very special thank you to her caregiver, Linda Maye, and all the great hospice care, especially Leon and Mary that looked after Juanita, you are greatly appreciated.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter, Linda Campbell, and one grandson, Matthew Campbell, two brothers, William Bark and Clarence, Jr., and one sister, Katherine Cave.
Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home in Sandwich, IL, with Rev. Dan DeWitt officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the funeral home in Sandwich. Burial will be at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich. Memorials may be directed to Federated Church or Fox Valley Older Adults. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home at 606 E. Arnold Rd. in Sandwich, IL 60548 815-786-2165
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 13, 2019