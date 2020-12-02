Judith Anne Albright, 79, of Sugar Grove, Illinois departed her earthly life on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family members that she cherished. She was born on April 11, 1941 in Marion, Ohio.
Judy grew up at Mooseheart, IL, "The Child City", where she graduated high school in 1959. There she met, and later married, Chester R. "Chet" Albright. They were married for 56 years until his death in 2017. Together they traveled extensively, taking many cruises and trips, and enjoying their condo near Clearwater Beach, FL. They were both active Moose Members, serving the organization throughout their lives. She worked her entire career in the education field. She was especially proud of the many years spent serving special needs students at Hope D. Wall school and West Aurora High School. She was a member and Deacon of Genesis Community Church. Her faith was an especially important component in her life. She volunteered at local food pantries and senior centers during her retirement.
In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She never missed her grandchildren's sporting or school events. She particularly enjoyed shopping, baking, and the holiday season. Her chocolate chip cookies were the hit of any family gathering. Judy will be most remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She had a special gift of making all around her feel loved, which has made a lasting impression on the lives of many. She loved her family and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her children: Dean Albright of Sugar Grove, IL., Patricia (Ken) Edwards of Bristol, IL. Grandchildren: James (Natalie) Edwards of Phoenix, AZ, Mitchell Edwards (Delia Xoxakos) of Bristol, IL and Samantha Albright of Aurora, IL. A brother David Wendell of Columbia, MO, and her numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her husband Chet Albright, and her parents Samuel and Violet Wendell.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her family held a private memorial service. In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry and Genesis Community Church.
