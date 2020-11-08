Judith A. (Kyes) Gramme, 80, of Aurora passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Amita Mercy Hospital. She was born May 27, 1940. The daughter of Ray Kyes and Maxine Bieri. She was united in marriage to Ronald P. Gramme on March 29, 1958. They shared 61 years together. Judy attended East Aurora High School and graduated in 1958. She worked at Aurora Central Catholic H.S. as the cafeteria's co-manager for 33 years and loved that time in her life. To this day, Judy met regularly with that special crew of Lunch Ladies. She loved them all. Judy's card club "Golden Bells" met for many years. In Florida, Judy had a Lake Ashton Sassy Lassy's group of ladies that went to lunch every month. Judy also ran a catering business J&R Catering for several years with her best friend, Rosanne Spoden.
Weekend retreats with Ron included Woodhaven Lakes, Cambridge, WI and Lake Ashton Golf Club in Lake Wales, FL. Judy loved her Florida home in the winter months, often visiting her favorite place, Disney World. Judy's Florida neighbors Harry and Alex took great care of her. During her time at home Mailman Greg checked in on her regularly.
Judy is survived by her children and their families, Patti (Tom) Bonifas, Tommy, Chris (Lyndsie), Macie and Jacob, Jeff and Ava, Joe. Anne (Rich) Wolf, Tim (Shauna) Addison, Jace and Reagan, Karin (Randy) Somersett, Deanna, Carlee and Lanie, Todd (Carlee) Mollie and Owenn. Scott (Abbie) Gramme, Zac, Melanie and Lorelai. John (Kerry) Gramme, Hudson, Jonathan and Victoria. Sisters: Lucy, Mary Kyes, Anna (Bob)McMahon and family. Sister-in-law; Gloria Gramme, Brothers-in-law; Bob (Pat) Gramme, Ed (Ellen) Gramme. Many nieces and nephews; especially Katie (Jim) Kummer and family, Sue (Bill) Staley and Sean. Judy loved her grandchildren and the Special blessings that came with 12 great-grandchildren. Judy was so kind and so compassionate to all. If we all could show a little more kindness and compassion, like Judy, we would change our lives forever.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald P. Gramme, parents; Maxine Bieri, Ray (Dora) Kyes, Michael and Elizabeth (Buddy) Gramme. She is also preceded in death by Mike Gramme and Bernie (Butch) Gramme, Marlene (Kramer) Gramme, Bud and Marjorie Leonhard, Grandson in infancy, Thomas Ronald Gramme.
Due to current restrictions, a private Mass was held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 801 Oak St., North Aurora, IL 60542. A private visitation was held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment followed in Marywood Cemetery, Aurora.
A Celebration of Judith's Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to; Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, St. Matthew Catholic Church of Winter Haven, FL 33884, Hope D. Wall, or Association for Individual Development.
