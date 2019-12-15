Home

Judith C. Ness


1935 - 2019
Judith C. Ness Obituary
Judith C. Ness, 84, passed away November 26, 2019 at Valley Hospital in Henderson, Nevada. She was born on April 21, 1935 in Aurora, IL. She grew up in Montgomery, IL and was a graduate of East Aurora High School. She was a professional dancer in both Chicago and Las Vegas and also taught dance. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents Helen C. (Schneidt) and Elmer T. Ness, sister Kay Ness and brothers Gary and Niles Ness.

She is survived by her sisters; Anita Phillip, Faith Morley, Beth Salemi and Nancy Collins and brother Douglas E. Ness.

A private service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.

For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 15, 2019
