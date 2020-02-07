|
|
Judith "Judy" L. Emmons, age 73, of Aurora, IL, passed away on February 4, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family and is once again with her beloved husband, Clarence.
Judy was born in Mount Vernon, IL, on November 25, 1946, to proud parents James and Lucille (Reynolds) Carpenter.
Judy is survived by three children: James and Brian "Scott" Emmons, Julie (Lonnie) Thomas; five grandchildren: Tyler (Melanie) Thomas, Jennifer Emmons, Levi Emmons, Owen Thomas, and James Emmons; two great-grandchildren, Tristan and McKenna; her sister, Beverly Albright; two sisters-in-law, Thelma Goon and Linda Hood; her brother-in-law: Don Emmons; one favorite pup: Bobo; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Lucille Carpenter, and her husband of 54 years, Clarence Emmons.
A visitation to celebrate Judy's life will be held, Monday, February 10, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119, with a service to follow at 7p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Judy's name. Checks may be made to the "Judith Emmons Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 7, 2020