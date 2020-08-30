1/
Judith Lee Kenyon
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith "Judy" L. Kenyon, 83, of Batavia, IL passed away at home on Friday, August 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. Judy was born on February 2, 1937 in West Chicago, IL, the daughter of Frederick and Dorothy (nee. Wilson) Risch. She was united in marriage to Robert Kenyon on January 14, 1956 in Geneva, IL. Judy was a gifted seamstress, actually turning her skills into a successful at-home business while her children were young. She then returned for a few years to the position of dental assistant before joining her husband in the family typography business. Judy finally found her niche when she entered the world of antiques, first becoming a dealer, then shop owner in Batavia. Using the knowledge gained over many years, she ultimately incorporated appraisals and estate sales into the mix. Judy loved all of nature's blessings, and spent countless hours enjoying the birds, deer and other creatures of the woods that would feed just outside her sunroom windows. Judy is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 64 years, Robert Kenyon; her three children, Curtis (Patricia) Kenyon, Laura (Joseph) Graver, and Tim Kenyon; her two grandchildren, Benjamin (Laura) Graver and Nicole (David) Dauphin; her four great-grandchildren, Ryder Dauphin, Colton Dauphin, Landon Graver, and Bryson Graver; one sister, Karen McConnaughay; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her two brothers, Charles Risch and Donald Risch. A celebration of Judy's life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Family Funeral Home - Batavia
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved