Judith A. Mallon, age 75, of Aurora, passed away on October 22, 2019. She was born October 10, 1944 in Aurora, IL. Judy was united in marriage to Larry P. Mallon on May 15, 1965 at St. Nicholas Church in Aurora, IL. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Larry Mallon; her sons, Michael (Mary Toohill) Mallon of Davenport, IA, Patrick (Cheryl) Mallon of Crystal Lake, IL and Christopher (Laureen) Mallon of Grayslake, IL; her daughter, Susan (Jake) Thompson of Oswego, IL; her grandchildren, Rebecca, Elizabeth, and Benjamin Mallon, Ryan and Megan Mallon, Nicholas and Noah Mallon, and Connor and Skylar Thompson; her sisters, Joyce Collings, Janet (Don) Adam, Marilyn, (Jeff) Gurske; her brothers, Daniel (Dawn) Freeman and John (Tracy) Freeman; and eight nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen (Devine) Schmit Freeman; father, Frank Schmit; brother, Charles Schmit; and step-father John Freeman.
Judy attended St. Nicholas Grade School and was a 1962 graduate of Madonna High School. After dedicating her early years to raising her four children, Judy enjoyed a long career as a checker at various Jewel Food Stores in Aurora. Judy took great pride in being a Grandmother to her nine grandchildren. Judy was a devoted member of Annunciation Parish and her strong faith resonated throughout her life.
Judy passed away after a long journey through the struggles of Alzheimer's Disease.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9:30am to Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church at 10:00am. Fr. Patrick Gillmeyer, Fr. Charles Reichenbacher, and Fr. Kenneth Theisen will concelebrate mass. Interment will follow at Marywood Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, with a wake service at 7:30pm, at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Without Warning: Younger Onset Alzheimer's Support Group on their website at www.without-warning.net or to the Illinois Chapter at www.alzheimers-illinois.org or mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 23, 2019